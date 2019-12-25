Share:

SIALKOT-Police tightened the security in and around the 276 churches in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils under its foolproof security plan on the eve of X-mass Day.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Feroz said that 1,346 policemen deputed at these churches and recreational parks have been put on red alert.

Meanwhile, the Christians have decorated and illuminated all the Churches to celebrate the X-mass Day with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and religious fervor.

Christian community will celebrate X-mass Day with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and religious fervor in Sialkot district, with the renewal of a pledge to play their pivotal role shoulder to shoulder with the Muslims for national prosperity and solidarity.

All the 276 churches and X-mass trees in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils were decorated and illuminated, on the eve of X-mass Day.

The Christians will offer special prayers in all the Churches for global peace, national integrity, solidarity and prosperity.

The Christians will also cut the Christmas cakes, besides, greeting and exchanging each other and exchanged gifts during the special X-mass ceremonies.