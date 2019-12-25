Share:

LAHORE - Ibex, Cynamatics Technology, CGA and Novamed won their round matches of Corporate Challenge Cricket Cup 2019 20 played here at difference venues. In the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Ibex Digital routed Descon by 7 wickets. Descon scored 115-9 with Imran Munir hitting 46 while Farooq Malik and Zohaib Ashraf getting two wickets each. Ibex Digital chased the target losing 3 wickets with Waqar Hassan making 38. Hamza Farooq was named man of the match. In the second match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Novamed defeated DPS by 39 runs. Awais Ali was player of the match. In the first match played at Amir Cable Cricket Ground, CGA thumped Jazz by 7 wickets. Shaharyar Ahmad earned man of the match award. In the second match at Amir Cable Cricket Ground, Cynamatics Technology beat Stewart by 4 wickets. Saad was declared player of the match.