Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has suspended as many as four station house officers on charges of negligence and inefficiency while discharging official duties, informed sources on Tuesday.

The police officers who have been shown the door by the CPO identified as SHO Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni Inspector Tariq Mehmood, SHO PS Westridge Sub Inspector (SI) Tehzeeb Ul Hassan, SHO PS RA Bazaar SI Yasir Mehmood and SHO PS Banni SI Sajid Mehmood, they added.

The CPO has also issued orders for transfers and postings of four police officers. According to sources, CPO appointed SI Asif Sahhad as SHO PS RA Bazaar while SI Fazal-e-Akbar posted as SHO PS Banni. Similarly, SI Waqas Safeer has been appointed as SHO PS Westridge and Raja Nadim was posted as SHO PS Saddar Bairooni by the CPO. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the city police chief, they said.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement issued here, said solving the issues of citizens is the prime responsibility of the police and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He said SHOs were suspended because they had not taken action on the complaints of citizens forwarded to them by the CPO Office Complaint Cell. Separately, unknown culprits opened firing on a police party during a raid at Kotli Sattian injuring a police constable namely Nabeel Ahmed, informed sources. The injured cop was moved to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for medical treatment. According to sources, a police party of PS Kotli Sattian carried out a raid on a hiding place of criminals when the criminals opened firing on police party. Constable Nabeel Ahmed sustained a bullet injury in the leg and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The criminals managed to escape from the scene, they said.

Drive against illegal parking

lots kicks off

The city traffic police have launched a special drive against illegal parking lots situated on Rashid Minhas Road here on Tuesday.

The special drive has been started by the CTP following the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO)/SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf in order to remove the illegal parking lots and to ease the traffic flow, according to a spokesman of police. The team which launched operation against illegal parking included DSP, Inspector Lifter, Beat Incharges and other officers.

Dozens of vehicles and motorcycles that were parked wrongly along the road were lifted by CTP with help of lifters besides issuing fine tickets to the owners, he said. He said the police would continue the operation against illegal parking lots without any discrimination in order to facilitate the citizens and commuters. He said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habib Tajik had also issued orders to CTO to accelerate operations against the illegal parking lots so that the citizens could be facilitated.

On the other hand, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Khalid Yamin Satti and Assistant Commissioner (AC) City conducted tests for drivers who had applied for jobs in DC Office. The driving test was taken by Motor Vehicle Examiner Shaukat Abbasi in Race Course.

BIMS-IIUI student attempts suicide in varsity premises

A student of Barani Institute of Management Sciences-Islamabad University of Sciences and Technology (BIMS-IIUI) committed suicide in varsity premises apparently after a clash with his class-fellow, informed sources on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 moved the dead body of student to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where he was identified as Danyal.

According to sources, Danyal, resident of Chuhur Harpal on Peshawar Road, was student of BBA 4th Semester in BIMS-IIUI. They said he fell in love with his class-fellow. They said Danyal committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a pistol in premises of educational institute after having clash with his beloved who was his class-fellow. Sources added the student had texted some of his friends on their mobile phones seeking apology if he did any wrong with them before committing suicide.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) New Town Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said a police team rushed to the scene and took the dead body of student and the weapon he used for ending his life into custody. He said the dead body was moved to HFH where doctors carried out the post-mortem and later handed over the dead body to heirs for burial. He stated that a report was also mentioned in the daily crime register about the occurrence of incident.

Meanwhile, the horrific incident swelled wave of panic among the students and other business community. The students of varsity, while talking to The Nation, condemned the incident terming the management of BIMS responsible for the sadistic incident. “Why the varsity management is not conducting body search of students or install walk through gates to bar them from arriving inside the educational institution with weapons,” said a student. Another student was of the view that scores of such incidents had already taken place in the varsity in past, but the management made no arrangements for stopping repetition of these incidents.

No official from BIMS management was available for their comments on the issue.