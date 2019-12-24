Share:

Pakistani badminton sensational Mahoor Shahzad won the Gold medal in single’s event of the 2019 Pakistan International series in Islamabad against The Iranian opponent Soraya Aghaei. She clinched a 21-15, 16-21 and 21-16, victory over Iran’s Soraya Aghaei in a riveting final by three set 2-1.

In whole international series, she played massively and amazingly with full of aggression performed awesomely for accomplishing an extraordinary victory. However, the 23-year old from Karachi had clinched a bronze medal in the Bulgarian international Championship 2019 and has her sights set on winning an Olympic medal for Pakistan. The badminton star become the player to have the only Gold medal for Pakistan in this tournament.

As she said” my aim is to represent Pakistan in the 2020 Olympics” For which she needs to come in the top 70 players of the world, who currently ranked 210 in women’s singles with 26-25 win/loss record. I congratulate Mahoor Shahzad for his Gold medal for making the country name at the top and I wish you to become the top 10 players in the world.

SOHAIL SHOAIB,

Kech.