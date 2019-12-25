Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would announce the new Haj policy 2020 in the second week of January, said official sources in Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony here on Tuesday.

An official of the Ministry on condition of anonymity said that the draft Haj Policy 2020 was being finalised in light of the recommendations forwarded by across the country consultative workshops and feedback received from different stakeholders.

The applications for performing Haj under Government Haj Scheme were most likely to be invited from the general public by third week of January, 2020. He said that the negotiations with various service providers including banks, airlines were being continued right now to secure optimum benefits for pilgrims.–APP

The overall Haj expenditures were likely to increase by Rs 63,000 due to variety of reasons including increase in Saudi Arabian taxes, accommodation, transport, train, food and other expenditures.

Tentative Haj package for next year would be Rs 489,575 as against

Rs 436,975 for the year 2019, he said.

The Road to Makkah Project was likely to be expanded to Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and Quetta from next year.

The Haj dues of the applicants would be kept in Sharia Compliant remunerative accounts.

Pakistanis will be given E-visas.

The Ministry has imposed strict conditions on scheduled banks, receiving Haj applications of Government Haj Scheme during Haj 2020.