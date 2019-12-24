Share:

LOS ANGELES - IdinaMenzel would be ‘’happy’’ to make multiple ‘Frozen’ films. The 48-year-old singer-and-actress voices Queen Elsa in the Disney franchise, with both movies proving popular with audiences and the sequel, ‘Frozen 2’ outperforming the original at the box office. The ‘Uncut Gems’ star revealed that she wants to be involved in further films. Speaking to Parade, Idina said: ‘’I can see a ‘Frozen 3’. I can see a’ Frozen 3’, ‘4’, and ‘5’, it’s whether they want to make them. I’m happy to be involved.’’ Idina previously revealed that she would be prepared to star in a third film at the European premiere of ‘Frozen 2’. When asked if she would star in a third film, Idina exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ‘’Of course.’’ Meanwhile, Idinia also previously claimed that the sequel, which also stars Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff, is better than the original film. She said: ‘’I would just go on the record saying I think this film is better than the first. I do, I love it, you know?’’ Idina admitted that she prefers the sequel’s biggest song, ‘Into The Unknown’ over the iconic ‘Let It Go’ from the first film. She explained: ‘’I love ‘Let It Go’, obviously; it’s one of the great gifts of my life to have this song and this character in my life and what it represents and how it’s allowed me to connect with audiences all over the world.

Ed Sheeran loves running

LOS ANGELES - Ed Sheeran took up running to ‘’clean out’’ his body. The 28-year-old star has shed 50lbs after overhauling his diet and exercise regime and admitted quitting smoking was the instigator of his newfound love of hitting the pavements. He said: ‘’I didn’t touch exercise for a long time... ‘’And then I stopped smoking three years ago and then ever since then started exercising. I love it. ‘’I started [running] because when I stopped smoking, I was very aware that my lungs were so full of s**t that I needed to clear them out. ‘’Gyms are good but there’s nothing like fresh are to really give you a clean out. That’s, for me, the main reason why I started doing it.’’ And the ‘Shape of You’ singer appreciates the fact exercise forces him to switch off from other activities and focus on himself and his wellbeing. He told the ‘Behind the Medal’ podcast: ‘’I’ve gotten really into cycling as well, and there’s no way you can, like, check emails or watch TV shows. ‘’You’re either with someone talking, or you’re thinking. And it’s a really good thing.’’ The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker - who is married to Cherry Seaborn - has now set his sights on running a marathon, but won’t be making a big deal out of it when he does.