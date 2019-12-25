Share:

NEW DELHI - India’s federal cabinet approved funds on Tuesday for a census and population survey to be conducted next year, amid fears that the database could be used to build a controversial citizens register, against which there have been widespread protests. The government approved 87.54 billion rupees ($1.23 billion) for conducting the census and 39.41 billion rupees for updating the National Population Register (NPR), Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters. The census collects data on population, economy activity, social and cultural aspects, migration and demography, down to the lowest administrative level. The NPR is intended to create a comprehensive identity database of every resident of India. The census and population survey will start from April next year. Javadekar said the census exercise had no relation with the national register of citizens