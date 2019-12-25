Share:

LAHORE - Representatives of the Christian community, Human Care Leads to Blessed Life founder and President Samuel Pyara and Rev Javed Gill, moderator of the General Assembly of Presbyterian Church of Pakistan, visited offices of the Nawa-e-Waqt Media Group on Tuesday and held a meeting with Lieutenant Colonel (R) Syed Nadeem Ahmad Qadri, director of administration.

Both Christian community representatives expressed their resentment over persecution of minorities in India and called upon the world powers to take notice of the Indian atrocities.

Showing his resentment at India’s discriminatory attitude towards the minorities, especially Muslims, as highlighted by the two representatives of the Christian community, Qadri said the fire ignited by the controversial citizenship law in India could engulf the entire region if Modi’s Hindutva ideology is not countered. He said this ideology would have very serious consequences.

Pyara and Gill praised Nawa-i-Waqt for playing a constructive role vis-a-vis minorities. Senior journalist Khawar Abbas Sindhu was also present. Qadri also cut a Christmas cake along with Pyara, Gill and other staff members like George Bush, Haroon Masih, Emanuel Asif Masih and Pervez Khan. Qadri also gave Christian employees Eidi on this occasion and greeted them on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.