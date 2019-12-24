Share:

Disinformation and fake news on digital media are becoming a source of concern for governing bodies across the global. The Indian government trying to push anti-Pakistan rhetoric despite Pakistan’s repeated efforts to established peace in the region. But a European non governmental group has uncovered a network of 265 fake news which managed by Indian. The European Union and the United Nations with content critical of Pakistan.

Such attempts in the digital age if go unnoticed are bound to create cleavages and effect Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to established it self as a peaceful nation in the global political network. The case of India information against Pakistan is being targeted. India government for a lack down in occupied Kashmir that has now extended beyond 100 days. India is aware that Pakistan wants to bring peace in Kashmir and also know the condition of the people of Kashmir and the pressure of Indian government.

That s why Indian disinformation campaign target Pakistan. But disinformation that can result in instability and an increase in tensions between nation. Disinformation is a challenge that must be tackled with the help of media against-who should be willing to reform their platforms to challenge content which is not credible and is biased in favour of a particular stance.

MAHIKAN SARWAR,

Balochistan.