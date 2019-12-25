Share:

DUBLIN - Ireland have announced the dates and venues of 11 home men's internationals in 2020. Ireland will play three ODIs against Bangladesh in May at Stormont before New Zealand visit the next month. The Black Caps will play Ireland in three T20Is at Bready followed by three ODIs at Stormont. A two-match T20I series against Pakistan at Malahide will kick off on July 12. Ireland are also set to play four T20Is against Bangladesh in late May after the two sides' ODI series, but venues for those matches will be confirmed in January, with neutral grounds in England a possible option.

T20IS AGAINST PAKISTAN: 1st T20I at Malahide on 12 July 2020 and 2nd T20I at Malahide on 14 July 2020.