Share:

LAHORE - The Jinnah Rafi Foundation hosted a book launch at Alhamra Arts Council on Tuesday to pay homage to Dr Naurin Talha, professor of the National Institution of Pakistan Studies, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad. In her book titled “Jinnah and Rafi Butt - Contribution to Pakistan’s Economy”, Dr Naurin paid tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Rafi Butt and their contribution to Pakistan’s economy, on the 144th birth anniversary of the Father of The Nation. Shahid Hamid (former Punjab governor), Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi (former Punjab chief minister), Haroon Ur Rashid (senior columnist) Dr Rasul Bakhsh Rais (senior political analyst) Sardar Assef Ahmed Ali (former minister for foreign affairs) Dr Shamshad Ahmed (former foreign secretary), Ayyaz Amir (political analyst) and Arif Nizami (senior journalist/ editor Pakistan Today) spoke on the occasion and praised the book.