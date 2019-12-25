Share:

LOS ANGELES-Justin Bieber has dropped a huge hint he is to release new music on Christmas Eve.

The ‘Never Say Never’ hitmaker took to Instagram to share three images, one of him sitting by a piano, and two the same of the word ‘’tomorrow’’ written in pink writing.

Justin has dropped several hints to his supporters about new music being incoming over the past few months.

Just two weeks ago, he teased he has something big lined up for 2020 after uploading a cryptic seven-second video which featured a starry night and the word ‘’2020’’, but didn’t elaborate further.

Fans have been speculating that it could be a new album, after Justin already confirmed in October that he will release his fifth record before this year is out. He recently tweeted: ‘’Finished something very special in the studio tonight.’’

And two months ago, Justin confirmed his new album, a follow up to 2015’s ‘Purpose’, would be out by the end of the year - but he now has just a week to drop the hotly-anticipated record.