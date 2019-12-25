Share:

KARACHI - To bring improvement in the police’s investigation system and to enhance its capacity building in serology and forensic DNA department with aim to train law enforcement agencies personnel and to improve the criminal justice system, a four-member delegation of Sindh Police visited the University of Karachi on Tuesday. The delegation met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad and discussed the proposal of joint collaboration to bring improvement in the investigation and prevention of the cybercrime system. SSP Shaukat Khatyal, Principal, Police Training Center, Saeedabad, DSP Arshad Zaidi, Law PTC, Saeedabad, DSP Tariq Mughal, Vice Principal, School of Investigation and Finance, and Inspector Salman Waheed, Criminologist, and coordinator of the visiting police delegation were present in the meeting which was held at the Vice Chancellor Office. The DIG Training Sindh Police Nair Aftab has nominated the delegation. The KU and Sindh Police officers discussed and agreed on the plan to launch a short courses, certification and diploma programme at the initial stage while the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi suggested that a complete degree course would be offered to the LEAs personnel in the future. The KU teachers would teach forensic IT, DNA, serology, loc tracking and other courses which would help in enhancing the ability of police working against cybercrimes and conducting other investigations. The KU teachers would also be a part of the assessment team which would comprise of senior police officials, who have studied forensic DNA and other subjects in foreign institutions, at the Saeedabad Police Training Center. The Sindh Police delegation believes that supervision of the KU teachers would help the police department in successfully investigating the cases and would help the provincial police to conduct qualitative and quantitative research according to the modern pattern. The faculty of several departments including criminology and genetics, Dr A Q Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering and Centre for Digital Forensic Science and Technology would provide assistance to the Sindh Police in this regard.