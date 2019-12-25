Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday called for continuous gas supply with full pressure to the industries.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that most of the industrial units use gas as a major source of energy for their production. He said that unavailability of gas or low pressure would result in low production, unemployment of daily wagers and delay in export consignments. He said that low gas pressure is like non provision of gas as it fails to run heavy industrial machinery. It hurts industry badly therefore the authorities should take all steps to keep the industrial wheel moving. He said that at a time when country is struggling to boost its exports, unavailability of gas to the industrial sector would play a devastating role. He said that how the government would be able to collect revenues to run its day-to-day affairs when the industrial wheel is coming to a halt. He said that concerned authorities should understand that economic well being is a must and it is only possible when business community would be able to play its due role.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the industry needs a continuous supply of gas to keep the units operational and to complete the export orders well within the given timeframe.