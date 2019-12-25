Share:

ISLAMABAD - Machinery group imports into the country during first five months of current financial year reduced by 3.97 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, power generating machinery imports came down from $3,728,319 million in first five months of last financial year to $3,580,239 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-November, 2019, imports of office machine incl.data proc equip: for infants reduced by 17.03% worth $163,019 million imported as compared the imports valuing $196,468 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, construction and mining machinery decreased by 41.84%, worth $69,825 million as compared the imports of valuing $120,056 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, agricultural machinery and implements imports also came down by 15.94%, valuing $45,310 million imported as compared the imports worth $53,899 million of same period of last year.