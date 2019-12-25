Share:

LOS ANGELES-Miley Cyrus has urged people to ‘’keep moving’’ over the festive season.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker thinks it is ‘’super important’’ for people to ‘’truly enjoy themselves’’ over the holiday period but believes an essential part of continuing to feel good is to find the time for exercise, no matter how short or gentle, every day.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: ‘’Been seeing a lot of posts about self love and care over Christmas. I think it is super important for everyone to truly enjoy themselves this holiday season.

‘’Take time off, relax, enjoy

‘’Even if it’s for 15-20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing!

‘’I’ve been trying to be super gentle on myself and even if it’s just a walk with my mama or dogs in the morning! Movement is an important ingredient to self love / care’’

The 27-year-old star has been taking her own advice as she also showed herself in Calvin Klein workout wear and explained how much better she felt after a ‘’light round’’ of pilates.

She wrote: ‘’Today I did a light round of pilates just to release some healthy endorphins and I felt super positive and lifted right after my practice.’’A