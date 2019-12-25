Share:

ISLAMABAD - The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) was held under the chair of Member National Assembly (MNA) Agha Hassan Baloch here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Out of total 22 members, Gul Daud Khan, Mehboob Shah, Ch Zulfiqar Ali, Gul Zafar Khan Baghi, Munawara Bibi, Naseeba Channa, Shaheen Naz Saif Ullah and Muhammad Anwar attended the meeting, while IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) DDG Muhammad Shahid, Director Media Muhammad Azam Dar and some other officials were also present there.

Agha Hassan said that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and POA are under their radar and they will discuss about these three organisations in detail in the next meeting. The committee members reviewed the performance of Pakistani contingent in the recently-concluded 13th South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal, in which the national athletes had managed to win 32 golds, 41 silvers and 60 bronze medals. The members lauded the contingent’s performance and said that the country is blessed with immense amount of talent. Agha Hassan directed the IPC/PSB to provide best facilities to the national athletes so that they could perform well in other mega events, including Olympics. The committee also praised the organisers for successfully holding the National Games in Balochistan and ordered the IPC Secretary Akbar to pay special focus on holding events for deaf and dumb kids, so they could also represent the country in international events.

The committee members also inquired about Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) poor state of affairs and recently-held elections. The IPC Secretary Akbar asked PSB Director Media Azam to explain the position, who informed the members that the issue is pending in a court of law and the hearing is fixed for January 10, so it will be better to examine the issue after the court’s verdict. Accordingly, the committee deferred the POA issue till decision of the court.

When this scribe asked IPC Secretary Akbar that when the SAG medallists will be given cash prizes as per the sports policy, Durrani replied: “We will send a summary to cabinet and after approval, we will hold a grand reception to honour the position holders. As per rules, the gold medal winners will get Rs1 million, silver medal winners will get Rs500000, while the bronze medal winners will receive Rs250000.”