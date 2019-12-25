Share:

The 143rd birth anniversary of the nation's founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today with traditional zeal and enthusiasm across the country, reported by Radio Pakistan.

The day started with a change of guards ceremony at Jinnah's mausoleum in Karachi. The national flag was been hoisted at all government and private buildings and special events have been planned for the day in order to shine a light on Jinnah's life and legacy, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his message on the occasion, President Arif Alvi termed Jinnah as a "visionary man who envisaged a separate identity, needs and political direction of the Muslims of the subcontinent".

"The acumen of his foresight and vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India and occupied Kashmir," said the president and urged the nation to "stand united and re-affirm our faith in his teachings".

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message for the nation, said that the "best way to pay homage to the Quaid on his birth anniversary is to adhere to his principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline".

Both the president and the prime minister said that the Indian government's move to strip occupied Kashmir's special status and its actions have "again vindicated the conviction of the great Quaid".