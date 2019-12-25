Share:

LAHORE - NESPAK, in collaboration with NTDC, hosted a symposium on “Polluted Insulators in Various Severe Service Conditions” at a local hotel on Tuesday. Experts and insulator and silicone coating manufactures attended the symposium that began with the welcome address by Wajahat Saeed Rana, Deputy Managing Director, NTDC followed by the opening remarks by Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK.

The main purpose of this event was to come up with solutions and strategies to cope with the challenges faced by high voltage transmission network of Pakistan which is mostly confronted with diverse problems of severe industrial and marine pollution in south and high lightning and ice conditions in north. The event especially focused on the envisaged transmission lines for power evacuation from upcoming Bhasha Dam and other hydropower projects in the north and the preventive steps required to be taken in order to overcome the incidents of tripping arising out of severe service conditions in south.

Eminent experts and speakers from all over the world including Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, China, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Canada read papers along with making presentations and afterwards took part in the interactive session and shared their knowledge and valuable research in the field of HVAC and HVDC insulators and silicone coating techniques. Shields were distributed among the speakers as a gesture of gratitude for their scholarly presentations and hard work.

The session ended with concluding remarks from Anees Ahmad, Manager Design NTDC and Nadeem Ashraf, General Manager/Head, P&M Division, NESPAK who appreciated the hard work of all the event organizers and sponsors.