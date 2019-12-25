Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said that the filthy language allegedly used or the threat given by a party chairman to NAB could not stop it from performing its legal duties in accordance with law.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, it said that NAB is working to eradicate corruption from the country and it strongly believes in having a point of view of any person against whom probe is continuing aiming to fulfil all legal requirements of justice.

NAB further said it has termed the media reports attributed to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as contrary to a letter written to NAB Rawalpindi by Bilawal Bhutto through his lawyer saying that he will have no objection in appearing before the NAB’s joint investigation team after January 15 whereas media reports say that he declined to appear before NAB.

NAB had summoned Bilwal on Tuesday last in the fake bank accounts scandal. However, he had refused to appear and criticized the role of the Bureau.

On the other hand, Chairman NAB Justice (R) chaired the fortnightly meeting to review performance of NAB’s operation, prosecution and all regional bureaus of NAB at NAB Headquarters.

During the meeting, it was informed that Operation and Prosecution Divisions of NAB are working closely in order to have legal assistance to NAB’s Operations Division and all Regional Bureaus of NAB in conduct of complaint verifications, inquires, investigations as per law and laid down SOPs, pleading cases of NAB in Accountability Courts, High Courts and the Supreme Court of Pakistan as per law.

It was informed that NAB has rationalized its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months - from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

He said that NAB is the only organization which has prescribed a maximum time limit of 10 months for expeditious disposal of mega corruption white collar crime cases which is a challenging task but we are committed to beat the clock by putting hard work and ensuring corruption free Pakistan as per law. He said that NAB has also introduced Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. This system is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB. Due to this reason, NAB first time in a year filed 630 corruption references in respected Accountability courts. The Chairman NAB directed all investigation officers to have a case diary of each case which is very important and will helpful them in improving the quality of inquiry and investigation as per law.