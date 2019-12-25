Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 will start today (Wednesday) here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi. PTBF Secretary Ijaz-ur-Rehman said: “All arrangements have been finalised in the organising committee meeting. Players from across the country will participate in the event, which comprises singles (professional), doubles, team, amateur, deaf, ladies, U-12, media, inter-school, inter-college and inter-university categories. The draws of the championship will be held today (Wednesday), while the final and prize distribution ceremony of the event will be held on December 31.” He added: “All interested players are welcome to take part in the championship, as they can register their names at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi before 4:00pm. Twenty players will be selected during the championship for training camp and participation in the international events after completion of training.”