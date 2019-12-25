Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has said that Shehbaz Sharif had created facilities for himself and not for the people in his 10 years rule in Punjab.

Addressing an oath taking ceremony of the newly-elected members of the Cosmopolitan Club here Tuesday, he said that damage done to the Punjab during Shehbaz Sharif tenure was unparalleled. “Price hike and unemployment has been gifted to the people by Sharifs”, he observed.

He said Pakistan Muslim League believed in improving standard of living of the people and the focus of the political parties should be on the interest of the people. He said elements spreading chaos in the country and politics should review their negative agenda.

Parvez urged the newly-elect members to play their role in national construction and progress.

“My vision is that Cosmo club should be developed on the pattern of Gymkhana Club. There should be separate rooms, restaurant, swimming pool, library and sports complex for the members, he added,

He said that the Cosmopolitan Club was established in 1927 and after partition of the sub-continent, Quaid-i-Azam had taken oath from Mr Justice Abdul Qayyum as the first President of the Cosmo Club in 1947. He said Cosmopolitan Club was a historical heritage.

Thanking Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, Cosmopolitan Club President Iftikhar Hussain Gilani said that taking oath in the historical building of the Punjab Assembly was an honour for the office bearers.