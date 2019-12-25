Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s Al-Tamimi Group of Companies’ investment in food processing, dairy & livestock and meat processing sectors of Pakistan.

Talking to Group Chairman Sheikh Tariq Ali Abdullah Al-Tamimi, who called on him here, the prime minister apprised him of the steps taken by the government to ensure ease-of-doing-business in the country and provide one-window operation to the potential investors. He said that Pakistan was blessed with 12 climatic zones and was suitable for a variety of agricultural, fruit, dairy and fisheries production.

The prime minister stated that the government was also focusing on research & development to enhance productivity and increase exports with the help of private investors. He said that the government was working on the grading and standardization of indigenous fruits, including apples, peaches, mangoes and citrus to meet the international demands as these fruits were widely acclaimed for their quality and taste.

Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

Al-Tamimi Group of Companies chairman highly appreciated the measures taken by the government for achieving economic stability and growth.

He said that the continuity of economic policies was a major factor which attracted foreign investment, and international businessmen were now confident to invest in Pakistan due to transparency and facilitation provided to them. “International organisations like the World Bank have also rated Pakistan among the world’s top 10 business friendly countries,” Tamimi said, and added, “Pakistan is my second home.”