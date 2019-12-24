Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested four killers of a five-year-old abducted child and also recovered his dead body from a rented house in the area of Bhara Kahu.

According to the details, Omer Rathore went missing on December 21 from his home in Dhok Jillani in the area of Bhara Kahu and his father, Mukhtar Rathore had lodged a complaint with Bhara Kahu police in this regard. The police on Tuesday recovered the dead body from a cupboard in a rented house located in the area of Bhara Kahu. The police teams had arrested two accused namely Hamza and Aftab in connection with the case, who revealed to the police that they had been keeping the child in the rented house in the same area. As the police teams reached the house, they found the child dead as his hands were fastened with solution tape. The police also arrested the other two culprits identified as Yasir and Asad on the murder charges.

It is to mention here that one of the accused Hamza is a cousin of father of the victim. The police said that it used digital technology to trace and arrest the killers. During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed to the police that they had kidnapped the child for ransom.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police on Tuesday reunited three teenagers with their families who had lost their way during hiking at the Margalla hills, a police spokesperson said. According to details, Shan Mustafa, Abdul Wahab and Sami-Ullah lost their way during hiking on trail-III. They managed to call Rescue-15 and informed them about losing their way. After the call, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar-Uddin Syed tasked Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Umer Khan to trace the boys. A special team constituted under his supervision including ASP (Margalla- Circle) Hamza Aman-Ullah, SHO Margalla Police Station Inspector Qaiser Niaz Gillani and others started search operation and managed to trace the boys.