ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have devised a comprehensive security plan for Christmas in the federal capital, under which over 1,000 security personnel including lady police will perform their duties in different parts of the city.

Following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed, all four zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) will monitor their respective areas to ensure security in and around the churches. The police have also issued a separate security order for all the churches, besides deployment of additional personnel to keep an eye on the suspects.

As per security plan, different teams of Islamabad police will patrol in their respective areas under the supervision of SDPOs and SHOs. The respective SPs will monitor the security and patrolling plan to ensure complete law and order in the federal capital on Christmas.

Volunteers along with lady police personnel will remain deployed outside the churches to facilitate the worshippers while additional security personnel will be deployed at all public places as well to keep an eye on the suspects.