Share:

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Petroleum Limited in partnership with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital recently organized four free-of-cost surgical eye camps near the company’s Adhi Field in Punjab between December 17 and 22. The camps were held at Daultala, Naban Janjua and Dhong villages in Tehsil Gujjar Khan, District Rawalpindi and Langah in District Chakwal, benefitting nearly 2300 locals. Of these, nearly 1400 patients were provided spectacles while over 150 cataract surgeries were performed. Annual surgical eye camps are a regular feature of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme aimed at improving the health profile of deserving communities residing around its producing fields. The camps provide a complete solution to various ophthalmic problems through quality consultation and treatment, provision of medicines and spectacles as well as on-site cataract surgeries, using latest technology.a