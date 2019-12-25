Share:

LAHORE - Punjab cabinet on Tuesday deferred a decision relating to giving state land to DHA Gujranwala. The cabinet decided to refer the matter to a committee headed by Law Minister Raja Basharat to make final recommendations after going all aspects of the matter.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the 22nd meeting of the provincial cabinet at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. The meeting approved Parole Act, 2019 and decided to shutdown Punjab Bio-energy Company Pvt Ltd.

Assessment Policy Framework, 2019 of schools education department was also approved. It has been decided to discontinue 5th and 8th class exams in phases. The Punjab Education Professionals Standards Council Bill, 2018 and provision of Urdu medium books to the students of government schools were also approved by the cabinet. Now, primary education will be imparted in Urdu language and English will be taught as a subject.

The meeting approved Punjab Forests Policy, 2019 and also approved to change the nomenclature of district wildlife officer (grade-17) to assistant director wildlife (grade-17). The meeting decided to develop Kalabagh private game reserve in district Mianwali under section 20 of Punjab Wildlife Act. On this occasion, the draft of Punjab Wildlife Protected Areas Act, 2019 was also approved.

It approved special audit reports of C&W, Housing & Physical Planning, Local Government and Cholistan Development Authority under PM’s Global Sustainable Development Goals Achievements Program for the financial year 2016-18.

Principle approval of constituting Punjab Local Government Finance Commission was also given.

The signing of MoU between Punjab police and public security department of Chinese Jiangsu province for enhancing bilateral cooperation was handed over to the cabinet committee for legislative business which will submit its recommendations after detailed deliberations. The meeting endorsed the decisions made in the 19th meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development.

The chief minister directed to make foolproof security arrangements in the province on Christmas, birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Additional force should be deputed to protect churches, he added. Public service is our only agenda and no one will be allowed to obstruct the journey of development, he added. IG Police informed the meeting that the law & order situation has been improved and the crime rate has decreased. Police have ensured effective implementation on the steps taken for the elimination of terrorism under NAP, he added. Ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and high officials attended the meeting.