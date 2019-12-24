Share:

National theater marks 12th anniversary with open day

BEIJING (Xinhua): China’s National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) staged more than 50 performances and activities on its open day Sunday to celebrate its 12th anniversary.

This year’s event featured the debut of the first NCPA dance drama film “The Railway to Tibet,” which puts the spotlight on the railway linking Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China with the rest of the country.

On stage were chorus performances, concerts and arias of NCPA original operas, as well as recitals of Chinese and foreign classic plays and poems.

The NCPA also outfitted its public space with the latest technologies including 5G and virtual reality to create a new artistic experience for visitors. Nearly 10,000 people took part in the activities.

Barbershop hands out free haircuts to the homeless

MIAMI (GN): Christmas is right around the corner, and one barbershop is inspiring some holiday cheer.

“I’m Mrs. Claus all year round … especially now,” said Elena Linares, the owner of RAZZLEDAZZLE Barbershop.

Linares and her team of stylists are giving out free haircuts -- around 70 during the month -- to the homeless in South Florida. Linares and her stylists also set up a pop-up shop inside Camillus House, a homeless shelter in Miami.

“This ambiance is what creates the coziness and the man cave. Guys come in here and they freak out! They look at the girls, and it’s eye candy and it’s refreshing and different… it is a home that you come to. We give you whiskey or vodka when you come in. We massage your hands and it is all about pampering. We give you a hot towel, a neck massage and there’s nothing better. Who doesn’t like to get pampered? Everybody loves it,” Linares said.

Linares said it’s a cause near and dear to her heart. As a domestic violence survivor from New York who spent time in a battered women’s shelter, she packed for Miami to start a new life, and she now gives back to others.

“I left New York and landed in Miami in 1983, escaping a really bad relationship and basically saving my life. I was a single mom and I ended up at a shelter in Miami. That shelter gave me refuge when I didn’t have anywhere else to go. Had it not been for that shelter, I would have been underneath a bridge somewhere.”