According to a report, more than 92000 rabies cases have been reported across Sindh province in the current year in this connection when it was questioned about rabies control in Sindh, The provincial health minister of Sindh Azra Pechuhu said that anti-rabies vaccines are quite expensive she further suggested that before vaccinating a dog bitten person we must make sure if the dog is rabid. In another statement she said if children molest dogs the dogs will attack it is time to think either to control dogs or children.

Being a competent authority, the health minister should utter consoling words for rabies victims rather than saying such words that sound to be rubbish that adds insults to injuries as many rabies victims have already lost their lives due to unavailability of anti-rabies vaccines, the authorities need to strategize their plans so that rabies and rubbish may kindly be controlled.

