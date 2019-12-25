Share:

The leaders have called for following the golden principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to cope with the challenges being faced by the country.

In a message on the eve of the Quaid Day, President Dr Arif Alvi said Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary man, who had envisaged a separate identity, needs and political direction for Muslims of the sub-continent.

His message reads: “The acumen of his foresight and vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India and Indian-Occupied Kashmir. Today marks as a special day in the history of our homeland. On this day, we had witnessed the birth of a great leader, a leader who changed the geography of this continent and gave us our motherland, our very own Pakistan.

President Alvi said Pakistanis were a resilient nation and by the Grace of Almighty Allah it had embarked upon the path to progress and development as envisaged by the Father of the Nation.

He said by paying homage to the great leader, the nation should stand united.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message said the best way to pay homage to the great leader, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was to adhere to his motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline which were a beacon of light for making Naya Pakistan – the truly Quaid’s Pakistan.

Chaudhrys call for joint efforts for Jinnah’s Pakistan

The prime minister, in a message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam being celebrated on December 25, said they were indebted to the great Quaid for enabling the nation to live freely and preserve its social, cultural and religious identity.

“We still have a long way to go to fully realize the ideals of our founding father and fulfill the purpose for which our forefathers rendered innumerable sacrifices. We can achieve all these objectives while rededicating ourselves to the guiding principles given by the Father of the Nation,” he said.

The prime minister said the entire nation was observing the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with due reverence. The Quaid had personified impeccable integrity, exemplary character, selflessness and devotion to the cause of an independent homeland for the Muslims, he added.

He said the Quaid’s charisma inspired the Muslims of South Asia during the distressful times and circumstances. The Quaid was amongst the great and visionary leaders of the 20th Century and had inspired millions across the world.

“The decisive Freedom Movement spearheaded by the Quaid was a manifestation of his political insight and sagacity, as well as his firm commitment to the ideals of democracy and rule of law till his last breath,” he added.

The prime minister said, on the day, “we must not forget the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir facing the worst human rights violations at the hands of the fascist RSS-inspired BJP government.

“Jinnah had called Kashmir the ‘jugular vein’ of Pakistan, and on this day we reaffirm our commitment that the entire Pakistani nation stands united, solid as a rock, behind their Kashmiri brethren,” he resolved.

The prime minister said the entire world was witnessing the perversion of the so-called secular outlook of the Indian constitution today, with discrimination and brutal actions against different minorities especially Muslims, including the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 and its aftermath.

“Indeed, these developments have, again, vindicated the conviction of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that the extremist Hindus of India will never allow the Muslim minority to live with respect and dignity,” he added.

Former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi laid stress on making joint efforts to transform the country into Jinnah’s Pakistan.

“In line with the vision of the Quaid, we will have to demonstrate the same spirit and practice which came to the fore during the Pakistan Movement. It is vital to make it an Islamic welfare centre and an ideal centre of progress and prosperity”, they said in a statement.

“We should not forget that this country achieved through great sacrifices of lives, property and honour by the mothers, sisters, daughters, youths and elders. We will have to differentiate between those loving Pakistan and harming it.

We should make a pledge to not to spare every sacrifice for completion of the dream of the Quaid-i-Azam and safeguarding and defending ideological and geographical frontiers of Pakistan”.

The PML leaders also extended special felicitation on the Christmas to the Christian brethren and said that their party will continue fully safeguarding the rights of the Christians and followers of other religions. They said that the special measures for welfare of Christians.

Paying tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Jinnah reached the pinnacle of glory in politics and no fear or attraction could ever deviate him from his principled stance.

“The Muslims launched a historical struggle for the creation of a separate homeland under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam and succeeded in creating an independent Muslim state, he added.

“Jinnah’s motto of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ was a guarantor of national development.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to transforming Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state in accordance with the vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, paying tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Jinnah made history by creating a country through democratic struggle.

“His ideology of Two-Nation theory is proving more accurate with the passage of time. Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah was a visionary leader of South Asia who dreamt a separate country for Muslims to live cohesively and peacefully in the sub-continent,” he said.

Bilawal said PPP was the true torch-bearer of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam as its leadership, “Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, both laid down their lives in the struggle to implement his vision of a democratic, progressive, peaceful and strong Pakistan.”

He said the struggle of freedom launched by the founding fathers of the nation was an ongoing battle and that “we still had to exorcise the demons of authoritarianism that led to huge debacles like the independence of East Pakistan in 1971. “

Separately, Bilawal extended greetings to the Christian community of Pakistan as well as the world on the eve of Christmas. In his message of felicitation, he said that all religious festivals served the purpose to bring communities together.