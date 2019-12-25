Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh cabinet has decided to request the Supreme Court to allow the provincial government to make alternate arrangements before bulldozing the human settlements emerged along the dykes of the canals.

The issue was raised when Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah told the cabinet that around 40,000 families have been displaced during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive along the dykes of River Indus and other canals in Sukkur.

Minister Agriculture Ismail Rahu also said that more 10,000 families of ‘scheduled cast’ living along the embankments of the canals of Badin district have gone displaced and now they were living under the open skies. The same issue was raised by Sr Advisor Nisar Khuro and other ministers. Minister Livestock Bari Pitafi also said that a large number of people were losing their houses in Ghotki district.

The chief minister in consultation with his cabinet members directed his Advisor Law to make a humble request to the Supreme Court to give a reasonable time to the provincial government for making alternate arrangements for the people being displaced during the ongoing drive.

The chief minister said that if the people living along the embankments of the canals would be displaced during this shivering winter they would encroach somewhere else and there was a possibility of loss of human lives.

Shah also directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide tents and blankets to the people displaced so far and also directed the district administration through chief Secretary to take care of the people living under the open skies.

The chief minister constituted a four-member committee comprising Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob, Minister Human settlement Murtaza Baloch, Minister Local Government Nasir Shah and Minister Rehabilitation Faraz Dero to find out government lands where displaced or to be displaced people could be settled before bulldozing their houses constructed along the dykes of the canals.

Minister Local Government Nasir Shah said that the chief minister has already approved 200 acres of land for Sukkur and more land was required in Larkana, Ghotki and other districts.

Recruitments

The services & General Administration department presented a proposal of the IBA Sukkur to conduct the test of candidates from grade BS-5 to BS-15. The IBA would invite applications for the positions from grade BS-5 to BS-10 and from Grade BS-10 to BS-14 and would conduct their screening test. The candidates would have to take at least 50 percent marks for qualify for interview. In the interview weightage would be given to IBA test marks, matriculation/intermediate and BA marks to qualify the post t be advertised separately.

The chief minister directed all the provincial departments to submit a list of their vacant positions from grade BS-1 to BS-15.

SCDA

Advisor Law and Climate Change Murtaza Wahab presented an item requesting the cabinet to exempt SPPRA rules for procurement of Mini-Oil Pal Extraction Mill.

The cabinet was told that the SCDA had initiated a pilot project on an area of 50-acres at Kathore Forest, Thatta during 2016-17. The plantation was being maintained as per recommendations of Malaysian Oil palm experts. The oil palm trees were blooming with rich fruit.

The cost of the project would be around Rs5.5 million. It would have the capacity to extract two tons per day. The cabinet exempted the procurement of the mills by relaxing the SPPRA rules.

SLA

The culture department presented Rules for Sindhi Language Authority -2019 under which method of appointment of chairperson, qualification, age, tenure and appointing authority have been determined. The chairperson of the authority must be PhD having published at least 10 research articles in HEC recognised journal with a minimum five-year administration experience.

There will be a board with chairperson as its head, four ex-officio members, 10 non-official members from eminent scholars not be nominated by the chief minister.

Upgradation of operator

The sub-committee of the cabinet presented their report under which the recommendation was given to upgrade computer operators from grade BS-7/8 to BS-12, computer/data entry operators from grade BS-11/12 to Bs-16 and Computer/data processing officer from Grade BS-16 to BS-17.

Revival of Construction Sector

The chief secretary presented an item under which the PM office has to exempt low cost housing sector from Sindh Sales Tax on Services. The cabinet discussed the matter and approved exemption of the construction of houses on plots not exceeding 125 square yard and residential flats on plot not exceeding 900 square feet per plot.

Valuation Table

The Board of Revenue (BOR) present its request told the cabinet that there was a variation between urban Valuation Table of FBR and Board of Revenue in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur. The chief minister directed BoR to conduct comprehensive survey of all cities of the province to rationally determine the number of catagories with clear demarcation of the area falling in each category in the cities 9Metropolitan, municipal corporation and municipal committees).

He said that in the next budget the proposal of the removal of variation in the valuation table of Sindh and FBR would be presented in the assembly.

The cabinet rejected a proposal of Sindh Revenue Board to impose Sindh Sales Tax on Services on development schemes right from 2016-17.

The cabinet constituted a committee under chief secretary to fix the rate and then impose it from the next financial year.

OPEN court

At the outset of the meeting the chief minister gave the floor to all the ministers to given their view on public grievances they heard in open courts held all over Sindh on December 21.

The minister said that most of the complaints were against police, local bodies, health and Irrigation. People were crying against local bodies for their failure to remove garbage and sweeping of the roads or streets. They complained against police and said that in most of the areas full-fry/extra judicial killing cases was rampant.

PM supported CMproposals at CCI

The chief minister also briefed the meeting on the proceedings of the Council of Common Interest meeting in Islamabad on Monday, saying that it discussed three major issues including water accord, CJ Canal Power Plant and chairman Wapda appointment.

He said that the prime minister was in favour of implementation of the water accord, however, on the request of the Punjab he constituted another committee under Attorney General of Pakistan to present another report and differed the matter for a month.

On the issue of the installation of a power plant on CJ Link Canal, the chief minister said he opposed the IRSA approval for the power plant on the canal during the meeting and the prime minister and the other three chief ministers supported him and the NOC was rejected. On chairman Wapda issue, the chief minister said that he requested PM that the Wapda should have its chairman on rotation basis.