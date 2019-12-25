Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday as KSE 100 Index jumped to 40,328 points as compared to 40,008 points on previous working day with positive change of 320 points (0.79%).

A total of 135,300,750 shares were traded as compared to the trade of 104,287,930 shares during the previous day, whereas value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.16 billion as compared to Rs 5.7 billion during last trading day.

Total 343 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Tuesday, out of which 196 recorded gain and 125 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, FFL with a volume of 25,895,000 shares and price per share of Rs 14.33, UNITY with a volume of 13,417,500 shares and price per share of Rs 14.97, and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 11,806,500 and price per share of Rs11.4.