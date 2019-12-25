Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Swarms of Locusts attacked different areas of Head Farid of Tehsil Liaqatpur where the insects damage standing crops here on Tuesday. Locusts hit different chaks including 223, 224, 225, 226, 236, 237, 239, 241, 264, 265 and 270 of Abbasia Canal near Head Farid area of Cholistan where mostly wheat and mustard crops have been cultivated. The insects arrived from the Southern side of desert and ate up leaves of newly-grown wheat and almost whole plants of mustard in day light.

Many residents of Cholistan near Head Farid told this correspondent that locusts in swarms attacked their crops including wheat, mustard and fodder and ate it in no time. The residents complained that no representative of district administration and Cholistan Development Authority or agriculture department visited their area on Monday to review the situation despite they informed some government circles.

They said the attack was also recorded two times back in neighbouring head Qasim Wala area and chaks 256-P, 257-P, 260-P, 261-P. When contacted, district administration focal person Assistant Commissioner headquarter Riasat Ali informed that RY Khan DC Ali Shehzad had written a letter No DC/RYK/4103 on December 21, 2019 to the Punjab agriculture secretary and director general provincial disaster management authority about locusts attack in RYK. Riasat Ali further said that an air craft for aerial spray has arrived at Sheikh Zayed International Airport RYK on Tuesday (today) and defender sprayer vehicles has also been arranged to eliminate the fresh locusts attack. There will be no locusts in any area of the district after three days, he claimed.

Farmer shot dead, brother injured by rivals

TOBA TEK SINGH - Five persons allegedly shot dead a farmer and injured his brother in Gojra here on Tuesday. Police said deceased Zakaullah Randhawa was going to Gojra from his chak 435/JB by in his pick-up van. In the meanwhile, his opponents including Abid and his four accomplices attacked him on a link road and shot dead Zakaullah and injured his brother Inayatullah. The police have launched investigation into the case.