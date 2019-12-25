Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has given look-after charge of Principal Information Officer (PIO) to Muhammad Tahir Hassan, an officer of grade-20.

A notification issued here Tuesday says, “Muhammad Tahir Hassan (BS-20), Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication, Islamabad assigned to look after the work of Director General/Principal Information Officer, Press Information Department, Islamabad in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect and until further order.”

Tahir Hassan is considered one of the brightest officers who performed on key positions in the ministry.