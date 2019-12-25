Share:

Ten militants, including two shadow Taliban district chiefs, have been killed in two Afghan provinces, the military said Wednesday.

In one incident in western Herat province, a purported Taliban district chief for Shindand district, Mullah Abdul Rauf, and one of his colleagues were killed in an Afghan Special Forces operation in Keshk-e-Kuhna district's Aab-e-Barek village on Tuesday night, Afghan army's Special Operations Corps said in a statement.

The security forces confiscated an AK-47 gun, a motorcycle, two sets of mobile phones and some other kits during the raid.

In central Daykundi province, Mullah Abdul Wasi, Taliban shadow chief for Nawzad district of neighboring Helmand province, together with seven of the outfit's members, were killed after security forces repelled an attack at a security checkpoint in Kajran district Tuesday night, the army's 205 Atal Corps confirmed in a statement.

The militants arrived at the targeted checkpoint from Helmand and the vehicle with an amount of arms and ammunition was confiscated, the statement added.

The warring sides in Afghanistan typically exaggerate the casualties of the opponent side and it is difficult to verify the figures with independent sources.

The Taliban militant group has neither commented on the two incidents nor confirmed their members' deaths in the two separate conflicts.