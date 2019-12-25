Share:

LAHORE - More than 6,000 police will be deployed across the provincial metropolis to guard churches, markets and other public places on the eve of Christmas. A police spokesman on Tuesday said the Lahore police had chalked out a comprehensive security plan to ensure best security arrangements for the Christian community on the eve of Christmas. Lahore DIG (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed said that more than 6,000 police officers and officials would perform duty on Christmas. According to the plan, the police would provide security cover to at least 623 churches located in different parts of Lahore. At least 6 SP-rank officers, 35 DSPs, and 84 Inspectors will supervise the security operations to maintain peace in the metropolis. Rai Babar Saeed said the police will follow the newly issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. “We will ensure security of churches, markets, and recreational places situated near Christian worship places,” he added. The DIG (Operations) directed the police officers to implement the security plan at churches and parks under their own supervision by employing snipers and commandos for the security of ‘A category’ churches.