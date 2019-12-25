Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two farmers of sitting MNA Mir Abid Hussain Bhayo were shot dead in the limits of Dilawar Marfani police station, on late Monday night.

According to police, when who were leaving village Jaagan to Kot Mir Abid Khan Bhayo on their motorcycle when two armed assailants lurking at link road opened indiscriminate firing on them over unknown reasons, in the limits of Dilawar Marfani Police station, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Akbar Dayo, an official of the aforesaid police station, confirmed the incident and told this scribe that two farmers identified as Shahban, 45, and Ahmed, 25, were gunned down by two unidentified armed assailants adding armed assailants managed to escape after committing heinous crime leaving both, cousins in relation, behind dead.

Following on the information area police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Garhi Yasin Taluka Headquarters Hospital for postmortem and handed over the bodies to their relatives after conducting necessary medical legal formalities.

Moreover, both cousins were killed over hostility, it was allegedly reported, but neither police said nor heirs of deceased verify the actual reason behind the killing of both real cousins.

Neither an FIR was registered nor have police arrested motorcyclist killers.

Sindh mainly northern areas have become infamous owing to deadly conflicts therefore there is dire need to tackle the issue with rigorous action.