ISLAMABAD - The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 19 for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.03 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 130.02 points against 130.06 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs17,732 witnessed 0.24 percent decrease and went up from 133.99 points in last week to 133.67 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.94 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 17.86 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733-22,888, from Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month decreased by 0.20 percent, 0.12 percent, 0.07 percent and 0.07 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 03 item registered decrease, while that of 27 items prices increased with the remaining 21 items’ prices unchanged. The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, onions and rice basmati (broken).

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included eggs, bananas, LPG cylinder, Potatoes, vegetable ghee, masoor pulse, chicken farm broiler, energy saver, gram pulse, cooked daal, shirting, moong pulse, mash pulse (washed), georgette, cooking oil, milk fresh, long cloth, mustard oil, cooked beef, garlic, curd, firewood, powdered milk, wheat flour bag, sugar refined and cur.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included rice irri-6/9, bread, beef with bone, mutton, salt powdered, chilies powder, tea (lipton), tea prepared, cigarettes, lawn printed, gents sandal, gents sponge, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call, and bath soap.