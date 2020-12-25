Share:

LAHORE - As many as 51 COVID-19 patients died and 695 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday, toll of fatalities raised to 3,783 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 133,874. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 15,486 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,344,649 in the province. After 3,783 fatalities and recovery of a total of 121,216 patients, including 104 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 8,875 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.