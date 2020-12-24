Share:

Today is Christmas Day and I shall draw attention to one of the best-known Christmas carols, “Oh, Holy Night”, written by Placide Cappaeu as a poem in 1841, completed in 1847, entitled “Minuit, Chrètiens”, “Midnight, Christians”, also known as “Cantique de Noël”, “Chant of Christmas”. Adolphe Adam composed the music and it became known as “Adam’s Christmas Hymn”. It was first sung in churches, and then everywhere, on the streets, in music salons, in theatre halls, and so on. In 1855, it was translated into English and sung by John Sullivan Dwight and it became what we today would call an ‘international hit’, in Europe, America and beyond. At that time religion was more important in people’s everyday life in the West than it is now. Well, Christmas hymns and secular songs are the property of everyone even today, and they are still in people’s minds and played on radio and TV before and during Christmas, and there are Christmas concerts and Christmas plays for people of all ages, although in this year of the corona pandemic, most must be digital events only.

“Oh, Holy Night” has also been translated into the Scandinavian languages; in my home country Norway, it is the Swedish version that is most loved, especially the version recorded by the unique Swedish opera singer Jussi Björling (1911-1960). But this year, a beautiful Norwegian version was also made, not in Standard Norwegian but in the minority version of the language called ‘New Norwegian’, which is actually more like the language that was spoken before Norway became part of Denmark for four hundred years until 1814; during the Danish era it was the Danish language that was used in the whole kingdom of Denmark-Norway.

This year’s new version of “Oh, Holy Night” was written by the award-winning Norwegian novelist Edvard Hoem (b. 1949), who translated the hymn into New Norwegian. New Norwegian is particularly good for poetry, hymns and popular songs. Hoem called the hymn or carol, “Signa natt”, “Blessed Night” in English, and instead of emphasising the birth of Jesus/Issa, he gave emphasis to the figurative aspects of the event, as also the original text does: it was a child that was born, but more important, it was God’s word that was born, or reborn and incarnated in spirit; the importance of the event was that God was made more human and came closer to people in their everyday life.

In the Bible’s Old Testament, God is a strict and distant god, who should be feared and who punishes when people sin and go astray. In the New Testament, God is described as a kinder god, giving more emphasis to how we human beings should live in harmony and peace with each other, giving less emphasis to worship and the fear of God, although that, too, is still there. Yet, the Christian faith—and Islam—emphasises that what we do towards others is part of faith, not something that comes in addition to it. To do good to fellow human beings is a manifestation of faith and of doing God’s will.

The writer of “Oh, Holy Night” knew this, and he was a ‘freethinker’, and it was said that some years after he had written the hymn, he regretted that he had not made it even clearer in the hymn that Christmas is about the word of God as redemption for humanity. True, all dogma, parables and events in the holy books have the literal content, which we may or may not believe in literally. However, faithful would believe in the message beyond the event. That is always the power of faith.

And then back to the New Norwegian lyrics by Edvard Hoem in his translation this year. He studied and reflected on the original text in French, and he spoke about that in a recent Norwegian TV programme, where his daughter Ine Hoem sung the carol. In his translation, he took into account the time the hymn was written and the political message. In a verse in the hymn, a line reads: “The world is free, and heaven is open”, which says that this life and the hereafter shall be for all human beings, not only the upper class who earlier had enslaved and trodden on ordinary people. After the French Revolution in 1789, France became a leader of the emerging democracy in the world, building on the words of freedom, equality and brotherhood, as underlined in the country’s Constitution of 1791. The line I mentioned in the hymn goes like this in French: “La terre est libre, et le ciel est ouvre” (the world is free, and heaven is open). Thus, Edvard Hoem’s translation into New Norwegian is true to the spirit of the original French version of the hymn, which is not only about the religious but also secular and political aspects of people’s life. All dogma should be understood this way in order to give meaning to people; they must be read and understood figuratively, not only literally.

The hymn I have drawn attention to in my article today is well-known, but it is not the best-known Christmas hymn or carol. That is most certainly “Silent Night”, written by the Austrian Joseph Mohr in 1818, under the title “Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht”, with music composed by Franz Xaver Gruber. In 2011, UNESCO declared it an ‘intangible cultural heritage’. Like so many famous hymns and texts, it has travelled the world and it has been translated into numerous languages. The various poets have often taken their literary freedom to change the content quite a bit so that the words rhyme in the language in question, and so that content becomes more relevant to the local situations. In Danish and Norwegian, for example, there is much more focus on angels than in the original lyrics in German and in the English translation.

It is interesting to note that many Christmas carols are written not only for adults, but certainly also for children. In Scandinavia, we often say that “at Christmas time, we all become like children again”. The tradition of gift giving is part of that, and it is also part of commercialisation of Christmas and other religious events, including the Muslim Eid events. Unlike many people, I have no problem with commercialisation and modernisation of religious events, and certainly not that we exchange gifts, buy new clothes, keep up food traditions, have parties for family and friends, and so on. Well, in this corona year, we have toned-down versions of feasts. Christmas carols remain popular, on mobile phones and radio, among believers and everyone else, including members of other religions. I cannot imagine religious events without all the fuss around them, hoping too that there will be some time to reflect on the deeper meaning of the events. Christmas and major feasts in many religions have communalities: It is about peace on earth; it is about the way we live with fellow human beings; it is about the way we live with God. The Quran says that we should compete in doing good deeds, and the Bible says that those who create peace, or work for peace, shall be called the children of God.

Dear readers, wishing you all “Merry Christmas”.