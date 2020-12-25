Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday said that the Black List would be cut down from existing around 100,000 people to 25,000 and only criminals will remain on it.

While talking to reporters here during his visit to Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, the minister said that 100,000 people were on two separate black lists maintained by Passport Office and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). “I have issued directions to trim the lists by one fourth of the existing size,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid was of the view that there was no need to keep such large number of people on the Black List that denies issuance or re-issuance of passports to those individuals who have attempted to acquire multiple passports in the past or due to other reasons as well.

Talking on the political side, he said he was sure the opposition would not resign from assemblies before the upcoming Senate elections.

He questioned why the opposition was interested in holding by-polls on the seats of provincial assemblies and National Assembly if it wanted to resign.

The interior minister said security was not being withdrawn from JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman. He accused that the JUI-F leader wanted to create anarchy in the country by using students of religious seminaries. ”I urge Maulana to show mercy for politics and democracy as well for himself”.

About the threat alert issued by NACTA about life threats to 20 politicians, he said he feared a case would be registered against Maulana if something wrong happened.

Answering a question, he said the MQM was an ally of ruling PTI and its reservations would be addressed.

To a question about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plan to travel to Saudi Arabia, the minister said that he was unaware about the expiry date of Sharif’s passport.

He announced the plan to launch express passport service in next 120 days for issuance of travel document within 24 hours.

He said a new E-passport containing all important data will be launched from April 28 next year.

The interior minister also announced to start passport SMS service from today (Friday). He said under the service, the passport holders will be intimated about expiry of their passports six months in advance to save them from all hassles.

He said with a view to facilitate the labour force from Pakistan working in Middle East, the passport with validity of 10 years will be issued for Rs 3000 from now on.

He also said that online passport service will also be introduced on the instructions of the Prime Minister but said it would take time beyond 120 days.

He announced the plan to launch express passport service in next 120 days for issuance of travel document within 24 hours. He said a new E-passport containing all important data will be launched from April 28 next year.

The interior minister also announced to start passport SMS service from today (Friday). He said under the service, the passport holders will be intimated about expiry of their passports six months in advance to save them from all hassles.