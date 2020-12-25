Share:

A mysterious explosion was reported inside a bank in Karachi's Paposh area Friday afternoon.

According to media reports, police and rangers officials arrived at the blast site and cordoned off the area to investigate. Police said the bank's shutters were damaged in the explosion. Since it is a public holiday, there was no staff in the office except a security guard.

SSP Murtaza Tabassum said the blast occurred inside the bank. "A vehicle and two motorcycles were also damaged due to the blast intensity. He added that the Bomb Disposal Squad had also arrived at the scene and the nature of the blast was being assessed.