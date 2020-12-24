Share:

ISLAMABAD - Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) on Thursday has approved the Transaction Structure for Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Corporation. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, chaired the meeting of the CCoP. On the recommendation of the Committee chaired by the Minister for Privatization, the CCoP approved the Transaction Structure for Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation. The approved structure for Pakistan Steel Mills will allow for, “Transfer of identified core operating assets into a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSMC through Scheme of Arrangement (as provided in the Companies Act 2017) followed by the sale of majority shares of the newly formed subsidiary, without transferring full ownership to strategic private sector partner” The federal government had already reiterated to run the PSM through Public-Private Partnership for which 95 per cent of the existing 9,500 employees would be terminated in different phases after paying them monetary benefits. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar had recently said that the incumbent government would terminate 95 per cent of the all 9,500 employees of the PSM in different phases by paying monetary benefits. On average, every sacked employee was estimated to receive Rs2.3 million. In the first phase, the government has paid around Rs10 billion to 4,500 sacked employees. The Mill was closed down in 2015. The loans and liabilities had increased to Rs230 billion and losses to Rs200 billion. The federal government has to pay Rs750 million for salaries and pensions of the PSM employees. The federal government had paid Rs35 billion on salaries of the closed PSM.