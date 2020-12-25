Share:

Christian community is celebrating Christmas across Pakistan like elsewhere in the world today. Special services are being held in Churches to celebrate the festival.

The Christian community has illuminated homes and churches while special Christmas Bazars have been set up for shopping. Almost all churches have been decorated with colorful lights and Christmas trees.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished the country’s Christian community a very “Happy Christmas”, advising them to observe the COVID-19 SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) as well to stay safe.

“Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing COVID-19 SOPs,” the Prime Minster said Thursday in a tweet posted on his social media account.