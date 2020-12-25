Share:

Our Staff Reporter

LAHORE

Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), Shahid Hanif on Thursday distributed Christmas gifts among Christian employees. Christian employees are the best part of our force. PHP continues welfare of Christian employees Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif.

According to details, Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Shahid Hanif distributed gifts among 11 Christian employees at Central Police Office Lahore.

Sanitary Worker Kamran Innocent, Sanitary Worker Vikram Masih, Sanitary Worker Shimon Masih, Sanitary Worker Saleem Daniel Masih, Sanitary Worker Nadeem Masih, Sanitary Worker Ashraf Masih, Sanitary Worker Maroof Masih, Sanitary Worker Imran Iqbal Masih and Driver Constable Iftikhar Masih.

On this occasion, Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Shahid Hanif said that Christian employees are the best part of our force.

The purpose of giving gifts to Christian employees is to share the happiness of the employees of the Christian community and to express solidarity with them.

He further said that Punjab Highway Patrol will continue to take steps for the best welfare of its Christian employees. The Christian employees who received the gifts were overjoyed by the gesture of the Additional IG PHP and all the employees thanked the Additional IGPHP.