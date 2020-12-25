Share:

RAWALPINDI - A cake cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas was held at Adyala Jail here on Thursday. The cake cutting ceremony was held at Church and the barrack housing minorities, during which Shanila Roth, MNA and Parliamentary Secretary, was the chief guest. Albert David, Member National Commission on Minority Affairs, Safdar Chaudhry, Member Ministry of Rah e Nijat, Superintendent Adyala Jail Chaudhry Asghar Ali, Deputy Superintendent Mazhar Iqbal, psychologist Miss Nazish and scores of minority prisoners also attended the ceremony.