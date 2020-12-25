Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has called on Dr. Khalid Bin Mohammd Al Attiyah, Minister of State for Defence Affairs during his visit to Qatar.

A press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said that he CJCSC also held separate meetings with Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces, and all Chiefs of tri-services.

During the meetings, both the sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment, particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both the countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

The Chairman JCSC also visited National Security Academy and witnessed various facets of ongoing training. The CJCSC appreciated the high standards of training and skills being attained.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Qatar's GHQ, Chairman JCSC was given Guard of Honour by a smartly-turned out contingent of Armed Forces of Qatar, said the ISPR directorate.