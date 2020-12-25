Share:

The US on Thursday has shown "deep concern" over the Sindh High Court's (SHC) ruling order the release of the accused in the Daniel Pearl case, adding that it will be “closely following” the content.

State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted, “We are deeply concerned by the reports of the December 24 ruling of Sindh High Court to release multiple terrorists responsible for the murder of Daniel Pearl.”

Furthermore, the State Department's bureau said that they have been “assured” by the Pakistani authorities that the “accused have not been released”. It added that the case was ongoing and would be monitoring it closely.

“We continue to stand with the Pearl family through this extremely difficult process. We continue to honour Daniel Pearl’s legacy as a courageous journalist,” conveyed the State Department SCA Bureau.

A day earlier, the SHC declared the detention of the accused in the Daniel Pearl case illegal and ordered their immediate release.

The court highlighted the notification regarding the detention of Umer Shaikh and four other accused illegal and ordered their immediate release. The court also directed officials to place the accused on the Exit Control List.

The SHC said the accused have been in jail for the last 18 years without committing any crime. It added that their imprisonment was illegal and ordered them to appear before the court when they are summoned.