LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar issued directions to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas and birth anniversary of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM directed that implementation of the devised security plan should be ensured adding that nothing is more important than the life and property of the people.

He directed to pay special attention to the security of churches, markets and populous places adding that the police officers should remain in the field to maintain law & order.

He further directed that corona SOPs should be observed adding that law enforcement agencies should remain fully vigilant and active to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The wicked enemy is conspiring to destabilize Pakistan but the PTI-led government will thwart the evil designs of the enemy with the cooperation of the people, he added.

Extends felicitations to Christian community on Christmas

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar extended felicitations to the Christian community on the auspicious day of Christmas and regretted that he could not attend the cake cutting ceremony because of self-isolation. “I fully share the joys and happiness of the Christian community as the festival of Christmas provides a unique opportunity to further strengthen the bonds of unity, love and affection”, he said.

The auspicious advent of Jesus Christ to this world is sacred and respectable for the Muslims and respect of all the Holy Prophets is binding on all, he added.

He said that all the religious minorities enjoy complete freedom, protection and equal rights to live according to their religion. The Christians community has played an important role in national development.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government chalked out a minority empowerment package for the welfare of the minorities and solid steps have been taken for the wellbeing of all the minorities, he said.

The minorities’ employment quota had been enhanced and being fully implemented. The PTI government has ensured the protection of the rights of the minorities. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also stressed for equal rights for all the minorities and the need for interfaith harmony is needed than before in the backdrop of prevailing circumstances. We should reiterate to play an active role in national development on this day, he added.

Message on Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah liberated the Muslims of sub-continent from the shackles of slavery and the Pakistani nation can never return his beneficence. This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a message issued on Thursday in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The CM said the Muslims of the sub-continent materialized the dream of an independent country under the resolute leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A statesman like him is born after centuries and it is sanguine that no lust or fear could deter Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah from his task of creating a separate homeland for the Muslims.

He wanted to establish a welfare state for the Muslims on the golden principles of tolerance, brotherhood and equal justice for all. PM Imran Khan is striving to materialize the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and, with the cooperation of the people, Pakistan will emerge as a true welfare state, he added.

He said the slogan of unity, faith and discipline guarantees national unity and the country can be transformed as a true welfare state by following Quaid’s golden principles. Today, we should pledge to strive for making the country great, he added.