ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday declared the No Objection Certificate (NOC) given to Park View City Housing Society as illegal and void. In this matter, a single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah issued written judgment and declared that land acquired under the Ordinance of 1960 vests in the State and it cannot be used, directly or indirectly, in violation of the scheme and provisions thereof. The IHC Chief Justice noted that the planning and development of acquired land is subject to and confined to the scheme prepared under sections 12, 13 and 14 ibid.

Its use, directly or indirectly, for the benefit of a private profit making entity or person is contrary to public interest and policy, violation of constitutionally guaranteed rights of the public at large and thus without lawful authority and jurisdiction.

He declared in the verdict, “The No Objection Certificate was thus illegal, void and issued without lawful authority and jurisdiction.”

He added that the acts of the Company regarding the acquired land were and continue to be illegal, void and in violation of fundamental rights of public at large and in breach of public interest.